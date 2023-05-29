Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,657 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,652. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

