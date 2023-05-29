Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.71. 137,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.