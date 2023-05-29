Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Flywire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $5,059,233.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,140,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $5,059,233.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $113,140,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,273,839 shares of company stock worth $126,933,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. 1,182,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,308. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.