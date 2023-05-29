First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Down 0.2 %
FBPI opened at $16.36 on Monday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
