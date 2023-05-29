First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

