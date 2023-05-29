First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$29.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.32.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,580. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.26.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

