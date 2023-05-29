First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 772.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,900,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,902.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

