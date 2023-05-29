First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 772.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 276,923 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,900,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,902.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

