First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FAAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $36.16.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.