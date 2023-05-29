First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Increased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 478,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,102. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

