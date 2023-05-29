First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

