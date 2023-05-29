Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 713,944 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 318,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,343,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,338. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

