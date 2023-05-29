Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,504. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $5,116,661.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 894,630 shares of company stock worth $13,265,637 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

