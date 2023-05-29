Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,547 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,611,000 after acquiring an additional 378,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.