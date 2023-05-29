Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.69. 2,210,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,336. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

