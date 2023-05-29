Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.