Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.66 on Monday, hitting $389.46. 71,439,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,844,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $394.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

