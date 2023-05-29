Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,452 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 104,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,195. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

