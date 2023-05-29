Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $49.41. 2,254,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,603. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

