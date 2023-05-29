Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 403,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

