Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $231,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,866,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,699,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,527,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

BN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

