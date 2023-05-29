Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

