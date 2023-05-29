Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,724 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,724 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

