Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after buying an additional 600,149 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE LOW traded up $5.48 on Monday, reaching $206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,168. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

