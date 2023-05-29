Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,495,000 after buying an additional 307,936 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $20.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.26. 5,302,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

