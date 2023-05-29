Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 0.9% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,243. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

