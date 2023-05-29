Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 9,940 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of T traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,988,398. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

