Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

FUWAY remained flat at $8.79 during midday trading on Monday. Furukawa Electric has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

About Furukawa Electric

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.