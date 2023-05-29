Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Furukawa Electric Stock Performance
FUWAY remained flat at $8.79 during midday trading on Monday. Furukawa Electric has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.
About Furukawa Electric
