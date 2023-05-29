Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

FUTU stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Futu by 26.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

