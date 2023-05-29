GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Financial Review

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GDS and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $9.33 billion 0.20 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -8.83 Locafy $3.06 million 2.86 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GDS and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 4 1 0 2.20 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 189.74%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Locafy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Locafy beats GDS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

