Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,300 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,860,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.9 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Gentera has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.20.
Gentera Company Profile
