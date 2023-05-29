Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,300 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,860,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.9 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Gentera has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.20.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

