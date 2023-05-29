Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 197,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,104. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

