Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,217,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 3,173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,435.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

