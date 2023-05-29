Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

GLBZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes of real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio segments include Loans Secured by Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial Loans, and Consumer Loans.

