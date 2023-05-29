Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Education ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDUT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Global X Education ETF Company Profile

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

