Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1,053.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,793 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after acquiring an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 751.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39,978.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 166,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,838. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

