good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

good natured Products Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of good natured Products stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

