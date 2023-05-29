Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$80.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,356. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$82.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.63.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

