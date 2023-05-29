Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 15th

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $5.90 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

