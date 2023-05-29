Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Up 2.7 %

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,912. The company has a market cap of $127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.71%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

