Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Up 2.7 %
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.71%.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.