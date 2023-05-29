GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.55. 88,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

