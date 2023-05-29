GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.55. 88,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.
Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.