Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $580,358.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,591.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00328832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00556732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00416151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.