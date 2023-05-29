Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Grin has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $587,474.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00555283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00420753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.