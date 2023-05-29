GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 176,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GSE Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

GVP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,244. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

