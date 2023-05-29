Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GH. UBS Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.08 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

