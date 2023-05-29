GXChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $547.11 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and $547.11 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

