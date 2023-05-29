GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.10 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $706.83 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003119 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

