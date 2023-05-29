Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $8.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.1 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

