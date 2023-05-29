Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.45. 750,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,609. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

