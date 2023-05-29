Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.
Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.66. 5,244,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.