Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.66. 5,244,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

