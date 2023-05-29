HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £107,950 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Edmond Warner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($134,266.17).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 0.7 %

LON HVPE opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,489.02 ($30.96). The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,075.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,172.80.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

(Get Rating)

See Also

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.