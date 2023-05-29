Hazelview Securities Inc. Acquires 196,029 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,029 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 4.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $32,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $119,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

